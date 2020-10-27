Abhishek Bachchan squashes rumours of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised: Must be Paa's duplicate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan squashes rumours of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised after suffering an injury. The rumours were rife that the actor has hurt himself and is undergoing treatment. However, son Abhishek Bachchan has squashed all the rumours and revealed that Big B is perfectly fine. A report in Free Press Journal claimed that Big B has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai since Saturday. Talking to Spotboye, Abhishek cleared the air and said that the megastar is good, that must be his duplicate.

Abhishek said, "I ask because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital." Even Big B confirmed that he is busy working for his quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and is not in the hospital.

Recently, the City Council of Wroclaw, Poland, named a square after Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, as a tribute to the late poet. The Bollywood icon shared the news on his Instagram account. "The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND," wrote the actor.

Big B also posted an image of the board that has his father's name inscribed on it. The board, in blue, red and yellow, has "Square Harivansh Rai Bachchan Wroclaw" written on it.

Among film projects lined up is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's sports film "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer psychological suspense drama "Chehre", and Nag Ashwin's untitled multilingual project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

