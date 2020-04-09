Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan misses mother Jaya Bachchan on birthday as she is stuck in Delhi due to lockdown

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan has turned 72 years-old today. Known for her roles in films like Abhimaan, Koshish, Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Kora kagaz and others, the actress has always managed to hypnotize the viewers when she appeared onscreen. Other than her films, the actress always garnered limelight for her family and kids. As she rang into her birthday today, she could not celebrate it with her family as she is stuck in New Delhi due to the nationwide lockdown.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is missing his mother, took to social media to wish his mother on birthday and wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!" He also shared a beautiful picture of the veteran beauty. Check out-

On the other hand, daughter Shweta Bachchan also shared a throwback picture on her social media to wish the actress on her 72'nd birthday. She wrote, "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings"

There is no denying that both Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan are missing their mother on this special day. Junior Bachchan shares a very close bond with Jaya. When the brother-sister duo appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan last year, Shweta revealed that their mother loves Abhishek dearly, while Abhishek revealed that Shweta is their father Amitabh Bachchan's favorite child.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page