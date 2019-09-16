Monday, September 16, 2019
     
Abhishek Bachchan shares picture as shoot of The Big Bull begins

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to announce the beginning of shoot for his upcoming film The Big Bull which is being produced by Ajay Devgn.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2019 19:19 IST
Representative News Image

Abhishek Bachchan shares picture as shoot of The Big Bull begins

Abhishek Bachchan on Monday started filming his next, "The Big Bull". The actor took to Instagram to share the news. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared the picture of the film's clapboard and captioned it as, "Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes." 

Kookie Gulati is directing the film with Ajay Devgn attached to produce. Abhishek and Ajay previously featured together in 2012's "Bol Bachchan". As per reports in TOI,  Ileana D'Cruz will be the female lead but won't be paired opposite Abhishek. The movie will revolve around true events between 1990 and 2000 that changed the country's financial fabric.

Have a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. 🙏 @ajaydevgn #KookieGulati @anandpandit

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Talking about Abhishek's other projects, he will be making his digital debut through the sequel to Amazon Prime Video's show Breathe which will be directed by Mayank Sharma.

