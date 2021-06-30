Abhishek Bachchan shares funny meme on himself on World Social Media Day, Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan

Keeping up with the trends, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on the occasion of World Social Media Day on Wednesday, took to his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts to remind netizens about the responsibility that comes with power. Abhishek used a meme template of himself for the same. His post suggests that social media can be used for "Sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace and happiness" instead of "spreading rumours/negativity".

"Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility! #WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay," Abhishek captioned his posts. Actor Suneil Shetty, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani were among other celebs who reacted to his post by dropping funny emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Abhishek's latest release was the digital film "The Big Bull", where he features alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The film was an adaptation on Harshad Mehta's scam, Abhishek Bachchan starrer was meant to be a theatrical release. Hence, the film's plot was inclined more towards fiction based on the life of Harshad Mehta, replete with his love life, melodrama and songs. Owing to lockdown, the film dropped on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film "Bob Biswas" directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, "Kahaani".

Abhishek will also feature in the forthcoming film "Dasvi" directed by Tushar Jalota alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.

--with inputs from IANS