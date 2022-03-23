Abhishek Bachchan reveals he's 'border-line apologetic' about his work; Amitabh Bachchan has this to say

Follow us on Image Source : INTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dasvi. The actor who will be seen playing a politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary who wants to exercise his right to Education took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 23) and shared an emotional note talking about his approach to his work. The actor confessed he was 'borderline apologetic' about his work. He further revealed that he has been reserved with his choice of work and wishes to be 'unapologetic' about the upcoming social comedy Dasvi.

He shared, "I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too."

He added that he has always been reserved about his work and wishes to be unapologetic about 'Dasvi' as he continued, "I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, borderline apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film."

Abhishek mentioned that he belives in this film, "We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film!". He concluded, "Bahut ho gaya ! Ab Time aa gaya hai Frontfoot pe khelne ka!'

Abhishek's fans and friends from the industry were quick to react to his post. Megastar and his father Amitabh Bachchan was seen rooting for the actor. He wrote, "Well done Bhaiyu .. that’s the way .. proud as ever .. all my love blessings and everything else, followed with red heart emojis." His sister Shweta Nanda also dropped hugging emojis. Preity Zinta commented, "All the best for the movie AB."

Meanwhile, Dasvi which is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan and produced by Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, has been directed by Tushar Jalota.

In addition, it also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.