Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull becomes biggest opener of the year, proud father Amitabh reacts

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release titled The Big Bull, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Big Bull has been making headlines ever since its trailer was dropped. The junior Bachchan in the lead role has created a havoc of views on the OTT platform. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. Abhishek received critical acclaim and high praise for his impeccable performance in the movie.

With his stellar performance, the Guru actor made everyone go gaga over him. Proud father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the post on his Instagram handle captioning it, "Well done buddy" congratulating Abhishek on his achievement. "Well done buddy .. WHTCTW .. a Father’s pride," Big B wrote.

Take a look:

The senior Bachchan also wrote on his blog about the development. "The pride of a Father .. THE BIG BULL .. biggest opening of the year for Disney Hotstar .. and the accolades keep coming in for all the incredible work he does .. my son .. my friend now .. because he wears my shoes, as I had said in an earlier missive - 'when the Son starts wearing your shoes he is no longer your son he be your friend' .. well done buddy," he wrote.

Junior Bachchan's power-packed performance managed to attract a lot of attention. However, due to the Covid19 pandemic, 'The Big Bull' couldn't have a theatrical release and solely released on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan had earlier revealed that the film was expected to have a theatrical release but the pandemic forced them to go for a digital premiere instead.

