Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 112th birth anniversary, shares pic

Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 112th birth anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan needs no introduction, his writings remain etched in the readers' hearts forever. He was an Indian poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement of the early 20th century. He is best known for his early work Madhushala. Today, on the occasion of Harivansh Rai Bachchan 112th birth anniversary, grandson and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt note.

"It would have been my Grandfather's 112th birthday today...Still remembered, still missed", said Abhishek Bachchan.

On 27th November 1907, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born in his ancestral village Babupatti in the Raniganj tehsil of Uttar Pradesh. His father's name was Pratap Narayan Srivastava and mother's name was Saraswati Devi. His father used to call him 'Bachchan' at home.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has bagged a new project. He will be seen playing the role of a popular fictional character Bob Biswas from the 2012 Indian thriller film Kahaani.

Bob Biswas is a poker-faced contract killer. The character spawned dedicated social media pages, memes and is a favorite with Bollywood pop culture enthusiasts who associate him till date with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute".

Now, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production will produce a spin-off film featuring Bob Biswas as the central character.

Announcing the news, SRK took to social media on Monday and wrote: "Bob Biswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring Bob Biswas."

