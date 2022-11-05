Abhishek Bachchan on Box Office Vs OTT: We are too obsessed with collections as opposed to content

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FHF_OFFICIAL Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says the film industry has long been "obsessed" with box office numbers but the influx of OTT has put the spotlight on content. The 46-year-old actor, who made foray into the digital space with the psychological thriller series "Breathe: Into the Shadows", said streaming platforms have given Indian stories an opportunity to shine on the global stage. Termed as the crime thriller, Jr Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal.

"When OTT platforms came into being, everybody was accessible to anybody at the push of a button. We have a larger audience now and better reach. You can watch shows in every language - be in Indian or foreign. There is a huge appetite for Indian story telling. Good content will always work no matter the medium. Fortunately, digital platforms do not put out numbers. It keeps the focus on content. We have become far too obsessed about collections and money as opposed to the content," says Abhishek Bachchan as quoted by PTI.

At the event, the actor was joined by "Breathe: Into the Shadows" season two co-stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher and director Mayank Sharma.

Abhishek Bachchan on Breathe 2

The actor said it's one of the toughest task to flesh out an engaging thriller.

"It's a very difficult genre to execute because thriller is a rarity. For me, it was the character that drew me to the project. I loved Mayank's writing. That is integral to a good thriller. It wasn't superficial at all. If you are not emotionally invested, it goes to waste. Mayank has done a great job," he said.

The series, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, will premiere on Prime Video on November 9. Sharma has also co-written the new season with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

About Breathe 2

Peppered with high-octane action sequences, Breathe 2 showcases how remorseless J (Abhishek A Bachchan) has returned from where he left off to complete the unfinished task of catching the remaining 6 victims. Kabir, played by Amit Sadh, is seen going all out to catch hold of J and his actions. The second season of the psychological thriller has become even darker and the mystery has gone deeper.

