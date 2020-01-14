Abhishek Bachchan consoles grieving Navya at her grandmother Ritu Nanda's funeral. Pics inside

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and other celebrities are in Delhi for Ritu Nanda's funeral

Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda, passed away late on Monday night. She breathed her last at the age of 71. She was battling cancer. A host of Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral in Delhi. Abhishek Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain were spotted in Delhi for the last rites. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were also captured at Mumbai airport as they left for Delhi.

Nanda's granddaughter Navya Naveli and grandson Agastya also arrived to pay last respect to their grandmother.

Photos from Ritu Nanda's funeral show Abhishek Bachchan consoling grieving Navya. He also comforted nephew Agastya. Ritu Nanda's sister Rima Jain was seen with her two sons-Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain at the funeral.

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta were also spotted at Kalina airport as they left for Delhi.

Check out the pictures below:

Abhishek Bachchan spotted at Ritu Nanda's funeral

Rishi Kapoor at Ritu Nanda's funeral

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived for Ritu Nanda's funeral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rajiv Kapoor spotted

Gauri Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya and Amitabh at Kalina airport

Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta at Kalina airport

Amitabh Bachchan at Kalina airport

Armaan Jain in Delhi for Ritu Nanda's funeral

Agastya Nanda at his grandmom's funeral

Randhir Kapoor at Ritu Nanda's funeral

Aadar Jain in Delhi

News of Ritu Nanda's demise was shared by Big B on his blog. He wrote, ''My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling."

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to shared a photo with Ritu. The actress wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace."

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dedicated a heartwarming post to her aunt. "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways,'' she wrote.

Born in 1948, unlike her brothers, Ritu remained away from showbiz industry. She was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. Ritu Nanda was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda.

Image Source : Ritu Nanda with Neetu Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda