Abhishek Bachchan is all praises for wife Aishwarya's performance in PS 2

Mani Ratnam presented the second installment of the historical drama Ponniyin Selva on April 28 after the first installment of the film displayed outstanding work. Fans are very excited to see Ponniyin Selvan 2 in theatres due to the ensemble star cast's return, which includes Aishwarya Rai, Chiytaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

On its opening day, the movie was able to draw movie buffs to the theatres thanks to its positive reviews. The movie earned a total of 48 crore rupees on its second day at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan is amazed by his wife Aishwarya's portrayal of Nandini in the landmark film, in addition to all the celebrities and fans who are praising it.

The actor, who saw the movie in theatres with the A-list cast, sent a heartfelt message for the group on Twitter. He did not hold back, though, in declaring the movie "the best by her so far" and complimenting Aishwarya's looks and performance.

Exuberating his pride, a doting husband wrote, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of Mrs Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan (sic).”

About PS 2

The film is based on the title novel by novelist Kalki. The early years of the Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the famed ruler Rajaraja I, are dramatised in the first portion of the movie. Numerous Tamil filmmakers have looked into making a movie based on the novel "Ponniyin Selvan" ever since it was published in 1955. However, due to lack of funds, it was never realised. Even Mani Ratnam tried unsuccessfully to adapt the book in the late 1980s and the early 2010s. Mani Ratnam restarted the project in January 2019, referring to it as his ideal project. The second installment, which debuted in theatres on April 28, followed the first part's release in September 2022. PS-2's soundtrack was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

