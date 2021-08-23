Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan hospitalized after hand injury; Big B, sister Shweta pay him visit: Report

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in the film 'The Big Bull' has reportedly been admitted to a hospital after suffering a hand injury. The report has not been confirmed by the Bachchan family but the presence of his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021 added fuel to the fire. He was hospitalized on the evening of August 22 and was discharged this afternoon. Meanwhile, the 78-year-old actor was spotted wearing a white kurta-pajama with a grey hoodie and bandana. Shweta on the other hand opted for a white tee and white trousers.

Speaking about the Times of India reports, it said, "Abhishek Bachchan was reportedly injured recently, during the shooting of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7' and has hurt his right hand. As per the sources, the actor has reportedly 'been advised to rest and told to keep the hand in a sling. It will be some time before he gets well and goes back on the sets.'

Further, it read, "Abhishek is prone to hand injuries. He had fractured a finger as well as his left hand earlier. He had his left hand in a sling during the promotion of Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan."

On Rakhi 2021, Abhishek took to his social media handle and shared an adorable video featuring Shweta and all of his cousins. He wrote alongside, "Sisters, happy Rakhi. Love you all."

Meanwhile, Shweta shared a pic with Abhishek and wrote, "Either plotting or posing. My KINDRED Happy रक्षाबंधन @bachchan."

Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently flew to Madhya Pradesh with her daughter Aaradhya for the shooting of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport.

On the professional front, Abhishek will next be seen in Bob Biswas opposite Chitrangada Singh and Dasvi starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.