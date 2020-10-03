Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan gives back to troll who claimed the actor is a product of nepotism

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for giving it back to the trolls for their nasty comments. Lately, the actor is very active on Twitter and hitting back at those who have been unnecessarily questioning and targetting him for things. After calling him 'jobless,' another Twitter user claimed that Abhishek is a 'product of nepotism.' Reacting to the troll, the actor clarified that the person is very 'ill-informed, immature and naive.'

A twitter user said, "@juniorbachchan hey product of nepotism, if u r doing struggle then i wish god gives struggle like u to every individual. Me n my wife Sneha hv been doing youtube for a while but this different from ur big banner films also. Bcz i do it on my own nd dont ask my father to refer." Reacting to the same, Abhishek tweeted, "You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake."

You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2020

Earlier, after the government announced the reopening of the theaters with 50 per cent capacity, Abhishek had taken to his Twitter and said, "The best news of the week." Commenting on his tweet, a user wrote, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" Reacting in a very calm way, the actor said, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan was last appeared in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. His performance was much lauded by the fans who asked him to do more of web shows. Soon after, he tested positive for COVID19 along with wife Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya and father Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was hospitalized and stayed in isolation in Leelavati Hospital.

Talking about his upcoming films, Junion Bachchan will be seen in The Big Bull and Ludo.

