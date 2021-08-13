Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDHARTH0800 Abhishek Bachchan sells his luxurious Mumbai apartment for ₹45 crore

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxurious apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45-47 crore. Going by the reports in Money Control, the actor's apartment was in Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West that he offloaded. Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya would have been neighbours to Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor if they were living in that house. The actor had bought the property in 2014 for ₹41 crores.

The report in Money Control states that Abhishek Bachchan's Oberoi apartment was 7,527 square feet and was located on the 37th floor. It further states that Akshay Kumar had paid ₹52.5 crores while Shahid had paid ₹56 crores for his apartment

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film The Big Bull. The actor earned many compliments for his performance as he played scamster Harshad Mehta in the film. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film "Bob Biswas" directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, "Kahaani".

Abhishek will also feature in the forthcoming film "Dasvi" directed by Tushar Jalota alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.