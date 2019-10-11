Aishwarya wishes Amitabh Bachchan on behalf of Aaradhya. Abhishek has message for 'main man'

Aishwarya and Abhishek wish Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older today. The megastar of Indian cinema is celebrating his 77th birthday along with his fans and followers. Wishes are pouring in from all the corners for the GOD of Indian cinema. Besides Bollywood celebrities, social media followers to well-wishers across the globe, his family members too took to social media to wish Big B.

Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a heart-winning photo of the megastar with his granddaughter Aaradhya. The duo can be seen twinning in white as they smile looking at the camera. ''Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji God Bless and Love you Always,'' she wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan shared his monochrome photo on Instagram and wrote, ''To the main man!!!! Happy birthday.Love you.'' As soon as he shared the photo, Arjun Kapoor and Suniel Shetty dropped comments hailing Big B. ''The eternal super chiller,'' wrote Arjun Kapoor followed by fire emoji, while Suniel Shetty hailed the superstar by calling him 'GOD'.

Earlier, Big B took to Twitter to respond to the overwhelming love across social media. ''My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you . .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद,'' he wrote.

T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre.