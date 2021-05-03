Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Abhinav Shukla says 'life is incomplete' as Rubina Dilaik quarantines in Shimla

Bigg Boss 14 winner and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik recently has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram and informed about her health update. The actress said that she will be under home quarantine for the next seventeen days and asked all who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested. Now, husband and actor Abhinav Shukla is missing his wife, who is in Shimla. Although the actress had recovered from Covid-19 but she is quarantining in her home town. While Abhinav is at their home in Mumbai. He took to Instagram to share a picture of a toothbrush holder with a single toothbrush, along with a sweet note for wifey.

"Life is incomplete without the other one ... @rubinadilaik get well soon baby,” he wrote, adding kiss and hug emojis. She commented on the post with a teary eyes emoji.

Earlier, Rubina shared a positive post updating fans about her health condition. The post read, "I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!” Rubina captioned the post as “Covid positive.”

Recently, Rubina and Abhinav came together for a music video titled Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience.

While the actress was featured her new music 'Galat' with Paras Chhabra. The story narrates a tale of love and betrayal, with stunning performances by Rubina and Paras as the protagonist. The song is sung by Asees Kaur. In her new song, Rubina was seen as a young girl madly in love with Paras.