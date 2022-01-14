Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL/AAYUSH SHARMA Aayush Sharma reveals why nobody from Khan family was invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Actor Aayush Sharma recently opened up why nobody from the family was invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding even after Salman Khan and the actress share a strong friendship. Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, in a close-knit ceremony with just 120 guests in attendance. Only a few celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Sharvari Wagh among others attended the wedding. However, nobody from Salman's family attended the star-studded ceremony. Speaking about which, Aayush, who is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan said it was 'no big deal' for not being invited to VicKat's wedding.

Aayush told Bollywood Bubble that everybody in the Khan family wishes Katrina and Vicky the best, and it is up to the couple to decide who attends their wedding. "For us, Katrina is a very dear friend. All of us wish her all the best. It is the way she wants to (celebrate) her marriage, and it is no big deal. Everyone makes a big deal about… It’s her big day… It’s her and Vicky's big day, and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity they need to have it. That’s about it," Aayush said.

He added that the family is 'happy' that Katrina has found love. "Katrina is always going to be close to us, as a family. We are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that’s the most beautiful thing you can wish for your family, for your friends, for your colleagues. Everybody should find their centre and their happiness," the Antim star continued.

