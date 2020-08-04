Aayush Sharma pens adorable birthday note for wife Arpita Khan Sharma: You'll always be my strength

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYSHARMA Aayush Sharma pens adorable birthday note for wife Arpita Khan Sharma

Actor Aayush Sharma has conveyed birthday wishes to his wife Arpita with a special note on Instagram. "Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I 'm today. So thank you for coming into my life. You'll always be my strength," he wrote.

He also mentioned why he considers Arpita's birthday special. "Your birthday is a very special occasion for us as a family, because we are celebrating the birth of a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother but more importantly an amazing human being. Love you Arpita," Aayush added.

The two got married in November, 2014, and have two children. The two have a three-year-old son named Ahil and a baby girl, Ayat. The family is currently spending time at Aayush's home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Aayush Sharma had undergone huge transformation amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he has shaved his head. "Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,* Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie in which he is seen flaunting a shaved pate. Reacting to Aayush's make-over, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler "Stone Cold".

Aayush and Arpita welcomed their second child- daughter Ayat on 27 December last year. The little princess shares her birthday with superstar Salman Khan. Aayush keeps sharing special moments with his daughter and son Ahil on social media. He shared a photo with both kids and asked fans to stay home during lockdown with their family. He wrote, "Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe."

