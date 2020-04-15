Aayush Sharma goes bald amid lockdown, Varun Dhawan says you look like WWE wrestler ‘Stone Cold’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aayush Sharma goes bald amid lockdown

Actor Aayush Sharma has undergone huge transformation amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he has shaved his head. "Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,* Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie in which he is seen flaunting a shaved pate. Reacting to Aayush's make-over, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler "Stone Cold".

Aayush is currently spending time with his family at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. The actor welcomed his second child- daughter Ayat on 27 December last year. The little princess shares her birthday with superstar Salman Khan. Aayush keeps sharing special moments with his daughter and son Ahil on social media. He shared a photo with both kids and asked fans to stay home during lockdown with their family. He wrote, "Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe."

On the work front, Aayush will be seen in Kwatha, which also features Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. In the film, he plays an Army officer. Not only this, Aayush will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Dilwali.

