Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares throwback pictures; calls mother her whole heart

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen on Monday treated fans and followers with a beautiful picture of her mother in her Instagram stories. Renee shared a monochrome picture of Sushmita and captioned it, "My whole heart". Sushmita looked breathtakingly beautiful as she posed against the wall.

Recently, Renee also shared a major throwback picture of Sushmita, where she can be seen surrounded by toddlers. She chose a black heart emoji as a caption.

Renee is the older of Sushmita Sen's two daughters. Sushmita Sen, a single mother, is also a parent to younger daughter Alisah. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Renee made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi by director Kabeer Khurana, which released last year. Renee received praises for her performance. Renee played a rebellious 19-year-old teenager while actor Rahul played her father and Komal Chhabria her mother. Sushmita Sen had written a note about Renee's first acting venture, "What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams...to have the courage do so, all on her own!"

On the professional front Sushmita after her appearance in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, made a comeback in 2020 in the web series Aarya. The actress has started shooting for season two of Aarya in Jaipur.