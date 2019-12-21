Aaradhya Bachchan delivers powerful speech on annual day, mommy and daddy capture it on phones

Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day performance

A video of Aaradhya delivering a powerful speech on the stage is going viral on social media. Dressed in an orange and green saree with yellow border, little Aaradhya looked beautiful. Her ethnic outfit was for a performance based on women and their empowerment.

She begins with, ''I am Kanya. I am the dream. The dream of a new age. We will awake in the new World. A World where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom.''

Aaradhya goes on to say, ''A world where the knowledge will come from the book of life flowing freely through the river of humanity. For we are Naaris, we are Kanyas''. ''We are no less,'' and here she ends.

Videos of Aaradhya performing along with other children on a folk song has also been shared by a fan page on Twitter. Check them out below:

It was an annual day celebration at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which boasts of educating celebrity kids including Aaradhya Bachchan, AbRam Khan, Hridhaan and Hreehan. For the annual day function, several A-listers of Bollywood such as Big B and King Khan arrived to support the little ones of their families. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted at the celebration.

AbRam and Aaradhya were even papped in their costumes. AbRam sported blue shirt and white pants for his annual day performance. See pictures.

We are still waiting for a glimpse of AbRam's stage performance.