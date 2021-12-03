Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aanand L Rai on Vishwanathan Anand biopic: It's an ambitious film, will take time

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says his upcoming biopic on five-time world chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand will trace the sports icon's personal journey. Rai said he is excited to bring the life story of Anand on the big screen but the project will need time. "It is an ambitious film. We are working on it (script). It is such an important thing, it will take time," Rai told PTI.

The "Atrangi Re" director further said, "It is about the man, not about the sport. It is not about the champion but the man inside that champion and that is what we will try to do (with the film)."

The biopic will be co-produced by Rai's company Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment. The director is currently busy promoting his romantic-drama "Atrangi Re", starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

"Atrangi Re", which is scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, marks Rai's return to direction two years after "Zero", which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Rai also has a slew of projects in various stages of development.

"I want to explore all genres which, otherwise, I won't direct. I am very grateful that we have made films like 'Tumbbad', 'Newton, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. I have enjoyed and grown as a maker. The process is simply to be adventurous and gutsy,"he said.

Rai is also excited about teaming up with Kumar, 54, on two more films -- "Raksha Bandhan" and "Gorkha". Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan,

"Gorkha" is a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, the legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles).

Kumar will be essaying the role of the Indian Army veteran who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

"It is in scripting stage. We are finalizing the script. It will happen next year," Rai informed.

"Gorkha" will be presented by Kumar and Rai, while, in "Raksha Bandhan", which is billed as a special tale celebrating relationships, Rai will be directing Kumar.

"Akshay is a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for 'Rakshabandhan'," he added.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, "Raksha Bandhan" is set to release in theatres during Independence Day weekend on 11 August, 2022. Rai is also collaborating with actor Jahnvi Kapoor for the first time on his upcoming home production "Good Luck Jerry", a black crime comedy.

"It is very different for us (as a producer). It is a remake and we are excited to show it to people," he said.