Aamir Khan is all smiles as he poses with daughter Ira, her partner Nupur Shikhare in happy picture

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Tuesday (February 22) shared an all smiles picture featuring herself with her father and beau Nupur Shikhare in matching pyjamas. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira shared an adorable picture where Aamir could be seen posing with his daughter and her beau Nupur, all dressed in identical pyjamas and shirts as they strike a pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, "Bring back sweater weather, and Christmas is always welcome."

The picture accumulated thousands of comments from the 'Dangal' actor fans. "AK getting younger," one user wrote. "Such a happy picture," a second user wrote. Aamir shares 25-year-old daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They have a son Azad.

On the work front, the superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The comedy drama is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Meanwhile, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. It also featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. Ira has studied music.

