Aamir Khan extends best wishes to Ashutosh Gowaariker's Panipat

Aamir Khan shared his best wishes for Panipat on his Instagram

Superstar Aamir Khan took to his Instagram to share his best wishes for Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat that is set to hit the theatres on December 6. The film which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat between the Maratha Empire and Ahmad Shah Abdali has been directed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. The much-anticipated period drama film has been in the news ever since its trailer came out.

Sharing a poster of Panipat, Aamir Khan extended his best wishes and wrote, "Dear Ashu, Wishing Sanju, Arjun, Kriti and you, all the very best for Panipat! May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more!Love.a."

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are known to be very good friends. The actor-director teamed up in Lagaan which went on to become the biggest blockbusters of all time. Lagaan till date is the last Bollywood film to earn Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film at Academy Awards.