Aamir Khan's best wishes for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara

Aamir Khan shared the trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits and extended his wishes for the film

Vidhu Vindo Chopra's Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits has been getting a lot of praise ever since the first trailer of the film was unveiled. Now, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has wished good luck to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his latest release "Shikara" and said that it is a story that needs to be told. Aamir took to his Twitter to share the trailer of Shikara with his fans and gave his best wishes.

Aamir tweeted "Wishing you all the very best Vinod! 'Shikara' is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told."

Wishing you all the very best Vinod!

Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told. https://t.co/IjssVfrwus — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 7, 2020

Shikara is based on the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1990. The film depicts the pain and trauma of exodus from your own land through a love story between the leads- Aadil Khan and Sadia. The film was surrounded by controversy before its release after a plea was filed in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court demanding a stay on the release of Shikara. However, the release wasn't stalled, and it hit the theatres today (February 7)

A special screening of Shikara was held on January 19 to mark the 30 years of Kashmiri exodus. Shikara has also been shot in the real locations of the Kashmir valley with over 4000 real Kashmiri Pandits who face the exodus.

"Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback to Bollywood as a director for the first time since his 2007 release, "Eklavya”