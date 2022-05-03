Aamir Khan to launch his FIRST podcast 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, where he stars opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ahead of the film's release, the actor is all set to release his first podcast, 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan'. The move will allow the actor to communicate and connect with the audience as he will discuss 'Laal Singh Chaddha', behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set and other intriguing stories from the film.

The first Aamir Khan podcast is expected to be out on May 5 and will be available on T-Series' YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

Recently, Aamir Khan released Laal Singh Chaddha's first song, Kahani. The song is a melodious and soulful track. For days, Aamir has been teasing the song and keeping fans on their toes with surprise announcements. With Pritam's music and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is described as "the soul of Laal Singh Chaddha. Warm, innocent, loving and magical." It is sung by Mohan Kannan. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST song out: Kahani is soulful track from Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's new film

Sharing a note about the song Kahani, Aamir on Instagram wrote, "Loved all your guesses for #KyaHaiKahani :) Time to reveal the Kahani! Thrilled to share #Kahani , a very special song from #LaalSinghChaddha (Link In Bio) We hope Pritam, Amitabh and Mohan's magic will leave you with an everlasting smile! Really looking forward to your reactions. Jaldi batao! #KahaniSongOutNow Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on 11th Aug. Directed by Advait Chandan, Indian Adaptation by Atul Kulkarni, Original Screenplay by Eric Roth. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios."

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, has been directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump' which debuted in theatres in 1994. The film is all set to release on 11th August, 2022 in theatres worldwide. ALSO READ: Fit in Fifties: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman to Anil Kapoor, actors whose six-pack abs will make go gaga