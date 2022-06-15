Aamir Khan to celebrate 21 years of 'Lagaan' with team at his Mumbai residence

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Lagaan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's cricket drama 'Lagaan' is all set to complete 21 years of its release on June 15 and to commemorate that the star is all set to get together with the cast of the film at his house on Wednesday. Lagaan is one of India's most successful films. It also became only the second film after 'Mother India' in India's history to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet its popularity remains the same.

To celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to reunite at Aamir's residence. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film.

'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' is a 2001 sports drama film written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe.

Aamir Khan's upcoming project

Bollywood superstar is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead. In the film, Kareena plays Aamir Khan's onscreen love interest, Mona Singh plays his mother and Naga Chaitanya plays his friend. For the unversed, Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with this film.

The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.