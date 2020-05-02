Aamir Khan suits up for family movie night with wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan amid lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan enjoys family movie time with wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is a complete family man. The actor loves spending time with his family and get engaged in all the activities with their kids. The actor has many times shared photos and videos of all the interesting things he does with his little munchkin Azan when not shooting. On Friday, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan shared a couple of pictures from her family movie time and left the fans excited. The photo featured Ira with father Aamir, who was all suited up for the film screening, and his wife Kiran Rao. The Khans watched Netflix's new film Mrs Serial Killer, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee.

Mrs. Serial Killer also marks the debut of Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan. Ira captioned her post: "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

Zayn Marie Khan was quick to react to the post and said, "Aww you all look so lovely!!! Suited and booted" In the photos, while Kiran is seen flaunting a green dress, Ira steals the show as she shines bright in a yellow saree. She shared a photo of her look on Instagram and wrote, "I knew this day would come.. But I didn't realize it would come so soon! Watching Zaynu's first film! Screw quarantine. The show must go on. Love you, @zaynmarie (Feels weird taking pictures without you.)"

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has been encouraging people to respect the service provided by corona warrior during these testing times. The actor earlier extended his helping hand to the daily wage workers by donating to Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund as well as the Maharashtra relief fund. Not only this, but he has even helped the daily wage workers of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha, during the time of the lockdown.

