Aamir Khan's Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder sells vegetables for living? Know the truth behind viral TikTok video

A TikTok video of actor Javed Hyder singing and selling vegetables has gone viral across social media platforms. As soon as the video made its way to the internet, speculations flew high that the actor has now turned into a vegetable seller in order to make ends meet owing to the coronavirus lockdown. TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder. No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19. Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi.”

Netizens were quick to react to the video. A user tweeted, “Respect for his spirit n positivity in difficult situations..May GOD Bless Him.” Another wrote, “Atleast fighting n still struggling !!!!” One more reacted, “Respect for his positive attitude to live life in any condition".

Javed Hyder has now come to the forefront to clear the air about the viral video. He said he doesn't sell vegetables and is an actor by profession in the present time as well, He clarified that it was just a TikTok video which he made for his fans. "No, I am not a vegetable vendor. I am an actor by profession even now. The entire selling vegetable video was just an act and I had made that TikTok only to motivate my followers that one should not give up when times are tough and that no work is small or big. I had no idea that it would go out with this message. Dolly Bindra ji had shared the video on her social media handle stating that I’m selling vegetables now and I had even commented that it was only an act and nothing more, but I think people didn’t notice it and the video went viral overnight", he was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.

