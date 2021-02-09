Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRAKHAN Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares glimpse of fun at cousin Zayn Marie's wedding | PICS

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one of the most active star kids on social media. Time and again she shares beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram. Yet again, she did the same and shared glimpses from cousin Zayn Marie and Akash Mohimen in Alibaug. The event was attended by her father, cousin Imran Khan, Nupur Shikhare who happens to be Ira's rumoured boyfriend and others. In the picture, she was seen standing next to Shikhare and along with the couple all posing and smiling. Alongside, she wrote, "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship I just want to say.... FINALLY!"

Not only her, even Zayn shared few pictures from the ceremony which also featured Ira, Imran Khan with his mother Nuzhat Khan. He wrote "2" in the caption. Have a look at the pictures from thewedding here:

On Sunday, Aamir and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao and their children Azad and Ira were spotted at the Gateway Of India while returning from Alibau on a ferry.

For those unversed about who Zayn is, he happens to be the daughter of filmmaker Mansoor Khan popular for films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Josh etc. She made her debut in acting with Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer.

Coming back to Ira, it is being said that she and Nupur Shikhare started dating during the lockdown and have been together for the past six months. She was earlier in a relationship with Mishaal Kripalani for about two years but the two of them called it quits in December 2019.

Talking about her father and actor Aamir Khan, he will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal role.