Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira impresses with her dolled up photo in saree. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira impresses with her dolled up photo in saree

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is very active on social media. while she hasn't entered Bollywood yet, she enjoys a huge fan base online and keeps them entertained by sharing sneak peeks from her personal life. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Ira impressed the netizens by sharing a photo in saree that she draped herself. Interestingly, the saree was given to her by Kiran Rao. Undoubtedly, Ira looked gorgeous in the red sari with silver jhumkas, uplifting the festive spirit. She completed her look with a large bangle on one hand and a chunky watch on the other.

Ira Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-saree to you! #eidmubarak #itriedtoday #family #food #tradition #mentalhealth" Her post attracted many compliments. Hazel Keech said, "PRetty girl. Eid mubarak." Ira's cousin ssiter Zayn Marie asked her, "Is this the one Kiran aunty gave you? Gorgeous!!" Check out the post here-

Ira Khan is currently in home quarantine with her father Aamir Khan and his family including wife Kiran Roa and son Azad Rao. Recently, the diva broke the internet when she shared an adorable selfie with brother Azad on Instagram. She shared a monochrome selfie with an Instagram filter that shows Ira wearing a hat and red lips. She captioned the photo saying, "Quarantine buddy." In the photo, Ira looks gorgeous, while her eight-year-old her 'buddy' Azad is seen keeping his hand on his mouth to avoid the red lips filter. Check out the photo here-

Ira Khan loves to play dress up. Recently, Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie made her debut with Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer. Ira and the family dressed up to watch the premiere of the film at their home since there couldn't be a screening due to coronavirus pandemic. Ira shared the photos and wrote, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

