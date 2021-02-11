Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHAN.IRA Aamir Khan's daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare; shares adorable pics

There has been a lot of buzz about the relationship between Amir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Finally, Ira has put an end to all the speculations as she shared some pictures and a romantic post for Nupur on her social media platform. On the occasion of Promise Day, Ira took to her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures. She captioned the pictures, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

The pictures scream love. Ira and Nupur can be seen sharing love glances in most of the pictures. The duo is all smiles and looked absolutely adorable together.

Many popular celebrities also commented on the post. Karanvir Bohra wrote, "How sweet, followed with red heart emojis." Fatima Sana Shaikh also dropped red heart emojis and wrote, "Awwww". Utkarsh Gupta left two heart emojis.

Last year, in October, Ira designed a tattoo for Nupur. She shared pictures and videos of the same on her Instagram and wrote, "Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career… #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked."

Ira Khan last year had come forward to talk about mental health and had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Recently on her social media platform, Ira expressed that she has been trying to post more videos on mental health on Instagram but she has been feeling low lately. Talking about her cousin's wedding, she revealed how she suppressed her real feelings and talked a lot. While she was happy for the couple, she said that she had to force herself to smile for the pictures. Ira also mentioned that she wanted to give herself a break and participate in the wedding ceremonies and not stay in bed all day.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with the play, Euripedes' Medea, in 2019. The play starred Hazel Keech in the lead role and also featured her brother, Junaid Khan.