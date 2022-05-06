Aamir Khan REVEALS Laal Singh Chaddha's song Kahani was composed in less than one day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTIONS Aamir Khan talks about Laal Singh Chaddha's song Kahani in his podcast

Aamir Khan added one more feather to his cap by launching his own podcast titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaaniyan' where the actor talks about the making of his upcoming film and also gave several insights about the film. Aamir revealed various trivia related to the film. As a part of an intriguing, avant-garde promotional campaign for Advait Chandan's directorial, the superstar got into the elements of everything that took to compose the musical wonder- Kahani!

In the podcast, Aamir Khan sheds light on his first choice to sing the song ‘Kahani’. The song which was composed in less than a day is penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Not many people are aware that not only Amitabh is a talented lyricist but is also gifted with a tuneful voice. Initially, Aamir wanted Amitabh Bhattacharya to sing the song, but later Mohan took over and gave one of the melodious symphonies of our time.

Listen to the song below:

'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaaniyan' podcast will certainly give Aamir's fans more insight into the process of making a film and a song from the master filmmaker and actor Aamir himself.

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST song out: Kahani is soulful track from Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's new film

The first set of stories by Aamir Khan went on air on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn, and RedFM. Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film is an adaptation of the Robert Zemeckis 1994 comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what would be considered as one of his iconic characters. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.