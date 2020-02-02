Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan remembers father Tahir Hussain on his death anniversary by sharing unseen family pics

February 2 marks the death anniversary of Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, who was an Indian film producer and director. Sharing pictures with his father and his family, doting son Aamir Khan wrote, "Remembering my father". As soon as Aamir Khan posted the pictures, fans have started showering hearts on the comments. Some have complimented the actor by saying that he looks just like his father.

For the uninitiated, Tahir Hussain passed away on 2nd February 2010 in Mumbai due to a severe heart attack. Aamir Khan got emotional about his father on a chat show earlier. He said, "We kids were pretty much kept away from the glamour of filmmaking. We rarely went to shoots.''

''The only films we would get to watch were the films that my father and uncle (Nasir Hussain) made,'' Aamir Khan added.

"We were also exposed to the actual filmmaking side of it. Whenever a writer and a director came to pitch a story to my father, I would sit in the corner and listen to the story," he said in the show.

Meanwhile, photos from the sets while shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi colleges have made it to the Internet now.

Talking about the film and it's shoot, a source had told Mid Day, "The movie — an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] — traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait."

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead and is releasing during Christmas this year.