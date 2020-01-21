Aamir Khan’s reaction to trolling: If someone is just making fun of me for no reason, I don’t bother

Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan’s reaction to trolling: If someone is just making fun of me, I don’t bother

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made his Instagram debut in 2018 but is not very active on social media. Just like his presence at award ceremonies, Aamir rarely makes an appearance on Instagram. And when he does, it is either to laud the work of other Bollywood stars or to introduce fans with his own work. The actor also accepts that he is not into communicating with his fans on social media and rather wants to engage with them through his work. Does he even pay attention to the messages fans drop on his posts on Instagram? The actor says he does to know what fans’ reactions are for his film.

In a conversation with HT Café, Aamir Khan went candid about his reaction to trolling and said, “If someone is just making fun of me or attacking me for no reason, I don’t bother. Aise hi arbitrary log negative bol rahe hain, usse mujhse kucch farak nahi padta aur main uss par repond bhi nahi karta.”

When asked about connecting with fans on Instagram, Aamir revealed, “To be quite honest, I am a person who is in my own world half the time. So, I am not very often there on social media platforms. You can say I am not very communicative on social media.” “For me, that’s the most important form of communication. Whether it’s through my films or (TV show) Satyameva Jayate or through Paani Foundation, the communication that I do through my work is what counts,” he adds.

While Aamir confesses that he reads the comments of his fans on social media, he explains that it is mostly around the release of the film when he wants to know what his fandom is thinking about his film or his character. He explains, “If someone gives me criticism, which is constructive, I take it seriously because that’s where I am learning. As an actor and a creative person, it helps me learn and grow.”

Aamir Khan will be seen as a Sikh in his next film Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The actor had undergone a drastic physical transformation for the role and had unveiled the first look last year.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals why she isn't shy about her relationship status

Also read: Anubhav Sinha: Shah Rukh, Aamir were right about intolerance

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page