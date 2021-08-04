Follow us on Image Source : ANI Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to join Jammu and Kashmir LG for launch of new film policy

Bollywood dignitaries Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain will be meeting Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Thursday to launch a new film policy in order to make Kashmir a favourite shooting-friendly destination. Earlier, a delegation of leading film-makers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by producer Mahaveer Jain met J-K Lt Gov Sinha and principal secretary to the Lt Gov Mr Nitishwar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting there.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife producer-director Kiran Rao who are currently shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh, recently met J-K Lt Governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss the new film policy of the state. The office of J-K LG in an official statement informed that the meeting was held to discuss the new film policy of J-K, which will be released shortly.

Manoj Sinha tweeted, "Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination."

The meeting was also focused on reviving the state's glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination for the filmmakers. On a related note, this is not the first time that such meeting has taken place, but Bollywood has already started looking to explore scenic backdrops for future film projects in Kashmir.

In late January some of the biggest banner houses like Devgn Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, and more were welcomed by Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo to discuss new film opportunities with the state.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Also Read: Ayushmaan Khurrana shares emotional message on Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary