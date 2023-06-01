Aamir Khan poses with Kapil Sharma-wife Ginni amid complaint of not being invited to TKSS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Aamir Khan poses with Kapil Sharma-wife Ginni

Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3 with comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, has never been to The Kapil Sharma Show. Amid this, the Bollywood superstar spent a special evening with Kapil and his family. The Zwigato actor shared a picture with Mr. Perfectionist and called him 'pride.' Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared a picture featuring his wife Ginni Chatrath and Aamir.

In one of the photos, Kapil can be seen giving a tight hug to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love,laughter,music, what a beautiful n memorable get together it was, thank you #Aamirkhan bhai you r our pride."

During the trailer launch of 'Carry on Jatta 3' in Mumbai, Aamir praised Kapil for his comic acts and entertainment skills. Also, he complained to the comedian that why he has not been invited to the most-loved comedy show – TKSS, yet.

Aamir said, "I have become such a big fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai, I have laughed so much, he is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to tell him, ‘Thank you so much for entertaining so many people. It’s such a big thing to entertain people’. I am one of your biggest fans Kapil. But I also want to ask why haven’t you invited me to the show ever? I am asking this before he can say anything. I am a step ahead of Kapil."

Aamir added, "I have been doing lesser work and spending time with my family so every evening, I enjoy watching something that has comedy in it. Every night, I watch something before sleeping and in the last few months, I have been watching Kapil’s show. I have become such a big fan of him. You would have noticed that I was having the biggest smile when he walked on stage."

Later, Kapil revealed that he tried to invite Aamir several times but he kept postponing his visit. The comedian replied, “It will be our good fortune the day you come on our show. Whenever I have met Aamir bhai, I have met him in a crowd. I have requested Aamir bhai many times but he’s said he was going somewhere and that we should talk after he returns and we end up meeting after three years. So it will be great if he comes on the show."

