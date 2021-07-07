Aamir Khan pens emotional note as he mourns demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, calls him 'greatest ever'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AAMIRCRAZE Aamir Khan pens emotional note as he mourns demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last today (July 7) morning at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. He was 98 years old. The film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise. Superstar Aamir Khan also took to his Instagram and paid his tribute to the late actor.

“Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the invaluable, priceless and unique gift you have given all of us through your work. For me you have always been and always will be the greatest ever. Salaam. Love. Aamir,” the actor wrote on the official Instagram handle of his company 'Aamir Khan Productions'.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital last week after complaining of breathlessness. Dilip Kumar's death announcement was followed by the details of his funeral in a tweet. The first tweet by their family friend read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui." Another one read, "Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai."

The late actor’s funeral took place with full state honors as declared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was cremated at the Santacruz Kabristan around 5 pm in the presence of his wife and heavy police security.

Known as Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.