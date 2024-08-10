Aamir Khan on his decision to produce Laapataa Ladies: 'Might have 15 years of active work left, uske baad..'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan last featured as a lead in Laal Singh Chaddha.

'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao was in New Delhi on Friday to attend a special screening of their latest film, Laapataa Ladies. The screening was organised for the CJI and other Supreme Court judges in the court's premises. As per a media report, Aamir revealed the real reason behind producing Laapataa Ladies. He also talked about the time when he used to introspect and decided to contribute more to the film industry.

Aamir REVEALS reason behind producing the film

''During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left...uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai. I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much,'' Hindustan Times reported quoting the actor.

Aamir on promoting new talents

''I thought that I could do one film a year as an actor, but as a producer, I can produce many more films. I want to give a platform to new talents. I can provide a platform for new writers, directors, and everyone involved in the process. Laapataa Ladies is the first project in that sense. I want to promote this kind of talent, and hopefully, I can produce four to five films a year. I want to be the shoulder for talent,'' the actor added.

About Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film was released in cinemas in March this year. However, it was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September last year.

