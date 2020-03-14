Image Source : YOUTUBE Aamir Khan on Aap Ki Adalat: When Mr Perfectionist got candid about his life and controversies

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is one of the most loved celebrities of Indian cinema. Popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist, the actor has been in the industry for over 30 years and has always managed to impress the viewers with his acting skills. Whenever Aamir announces a film, fans are already assured that he will come up with an otherworldly experience for the viewers. From playing a teenager in 3 Idiots to a teacher in Taare Zameen Par and a father in Dangal, Aamir Khan has worn every hat and excelled at his job each time.

Not just his professional life but the actor is an inspiration in his personal life as well. His work towards the betterment of society is praiseworthy. His shows such as Satyameva Jayate and Rubaru Roshni has touched millions of hearts. Also, his organization, Paani Foundation works for villages affected by drought. Aamir has changed the lives of many through his social work.

Even though his life has many highlights, there are also a few controversies that had surrounded him time and again. In 2016 when Aamir made an appearance on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, he spilled the beans about his personal and professional life. Also, India TV Editor-In-Chief and host Rajat Sharma asked him about the controversies and Aamir answered with great honesty. Check out the full interview here-

