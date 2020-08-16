Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AAMIRKHANNI Aamir Khan meets Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, pictures go viral

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is currently in Turkey for the shooting of his forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, met Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday, according to a report by Anadolu Agency, which is a state-run news agency in the country. The report further stated that Aamir Khan discussed various social projects that he and his wife, Kiran Rao, have been involved in, including his initiative of the Water Foundation which aims to supply water to regions hit by drought. The report further claimed that Khan was felicitated by Emine Erdogan for using his films to highlight crucial social problems around the world.

Several pictures of Aamir Khan and Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan are now spread across the internet. A number of Aamir Khan fan clubs have been sharing the said pictures on social media platforms.

Emine Erdogan also shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!."

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha is the second film to shoot at an international location since productions were stopped because of the lockdown. The first is Akshay Kumar-led Bell Bottom, which is being shot in London.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film was in production when the coronavirus pandemic halted shooting abruptly. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas 2021.

