Aamir Khan leaves ‘RRR’ fans shocked because of THIS reason

Aamir Khan has recently made a shocking revealation regarding S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. While the actor is busy with the promotions, he recently starred in the show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", helmed by Amitabh Bachchan. Aamir was quizzed about RRR by Big B and his answer left the twiterrati in shock.

In the fourteenth season of "KBC," Aamir shared the hot seat with Major D.P. Singh and Colonel Mitali Madhumita. During the show, he was asked which film influenced Rajamouli to make 'RRR.' The "Lagaan" actor responded that although he may not have seen the movie, he was aware of the answer because Rajamouli had visited him before the movie's release and the two had spent the entire night discussing it. The fact that he did not watch RRR left fans disheartened.

During the "KBC" episode, Aamir, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, and Major D.P. Singh won Rs 50 lakh.

About RRR

Rajamouli's 'RRR,' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, smashed box office records and has now risen to the ranks of a spectacular film, as it continues to enthral audiences on OTT following its tremendously successful theatrical run. The fictional story follows two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. The film starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, alongside Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film has been acclaimed as one of the finest Pan-India films of all time.

Aamir Khan's upcoming flick:

On the work front, Aamir is all set to grace the big screen with Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chhadha alongside Kareena Kapoor. While the film is nearing the release date, its music has already been touted as the best music album of the year 2022. The film is an official remake of the 1994 release Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is all set to hit the screens on August 11.

-with IANS inputs

