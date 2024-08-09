Aamir Khan attends special screening of Laapataa Ladies at Supreme Court | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aamir Khan visited Supreme Court today for a special screening

A special screening of Kiran Rao's latest directorial Laapataa Ladies has been organised on Friday for the CJI and other judges of the Supreme Court. A video of the actor arriving at the Supreme Court premises made rounds on the internet. Along with the judges of the Supreme Court, their wives and registry officials have also been invited for the special screening. The director of the film, Kiran Rao, will also be present at the event. The screening will be held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court Administrative Building Complex.

As per the latest update, the actor has left the Supreme Court after attending the screening of Laapataa Ladies, news agency ANI reported. A new video shared by the news agency showcases the actor coming out of Court no 1 after watching the hearing. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud welcomed him and said, ''I don't want a stampede in the court, but we welcome Mr Amir Khan who is here for the screening of the film.''

According to the schedule, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, judges of the apex court along with their spouses will arrive for the screening of the movie. The film will be screened from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm. "The officials of the Registry have also been invited for the movie," it said.

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," the communication said.

About the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma

Also Read: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to Chandu Champion: List of movies and shows released on OTT on August 9