Aamir Khan lauds Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and new Taare Zameen Par-Paradise mashup

Aamir Khan is all praise for the trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, and says that he wishes the film had a theatrical release. "Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone," Aamir tweeted on Thursday.

Replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar expressed that Aamir's encouragement means a lot in these "heavy times".

"Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend," tweeted Akshay.

Aamir Khan is the latest Bollywood star to demand a theatrical release for "Laxmmi Bomb", which is all set to release on an OTT platform. Earlier, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Meera Chopra had tweeted to Akshay Kumar expressing their desire to watch the horror comedy in theatres.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also lauded a new mashup of his popular song Taare Zameen Par and Coldplay’s Paradise. “@ShankarEhsanLoy @prasoonjoshi_ I came across this really beautiful version of our song. Check it out @PennMasala really wonderful job. You took our song and flew with it. Thank you,' he wrote on Twitter.

