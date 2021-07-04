Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYMETRO/KIRAN RAO Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce: Rakhi Sawant says 'Aamir ji mai kuwari hun, aap mere baare me kya sochte hain'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced divorce after 15 years of their marriage. The duo has son Azad together. In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran described their 15 years of togetherness as 'beautiful' during which they shared a 'lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter'. The couple said that they were planning their separation for some time.

Post the announcement, Rakhi Sawant asked paps, "Kya news hai market mein nai?" She couldn't believe that the superstar and his wife have parted their ways. When asked to comment on Aamir and Kiran's divorce, Rakhi said that she feels sad whenever someone gets separated. "mai sad hoti hun, jab kissi ka divorce hota hai," Rakhi said.

She hilariously adds, that she is still single and asked Aamir what he feels about her! "Aamir ji mai kuwari hun, aap mere baare mein kya sochte hain?," the actress added.

Rakhi even asked paps to find her a husband. "Yahan mera ghar ni bass raha, aur yahan logo ke divorce ho rahe hain....mere liye koi pati dhund kr lao." She even talked about an old interview where she had claimed that she didn't like that Aamir got divorced from his first wife and married Kiran. The actress wondered if the actor took her advice seriously, she laughs.

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran's divorce statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.

A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," statement concluded.

Aamir Khan and Kiran tied the knot in 2015. Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy.

