Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao pose happily in Ladakh, see their picture and thank Naga Chaitanya later!

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actor joined the team on Friday. Naga, who has a massive fan base in Tollywood, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the sets of the upcoming movie in Ladakh. In the picture, Naga is seen posing with Aamir, his ex-wife and producer of the film Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan. Both the actors who will soon share screen space are seen dressed in the Indian Army uniform.

Aamir's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been making headlines ever since it was announced and movie buffs will soon get to witness the actor's magic on screen. The team is currently shooting for the final schedule of the film in Kargil. Apart from playing the lead character in the upcoming film, Aamir is also producing the project along with his ex-wife Kiran.

A source close to the production earlier said, "Aamir has made Laal Singh Chaddha his passion. What's more, he's even looking into the edit and backend work of the film himself. He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred per cent."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles in the upcoming movie. Being touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas.

Meanwhile, on Saturday last week, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who are parents to son Azad, issued a joint statement announcing their separation that read: "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.

We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."

