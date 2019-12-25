Aamir Khan jets off to Panchgani with family to celebrate Christmas

Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad

Aamir Khan has taken some time off to celebrate Christmas with his family. The superstar has been shooting non-stop for Laal Singh Chaddha since September. From Amritsar to Rajasthan, Aamir has been travelling around the country to shoot for the film. Now, as the holiday season is in, Aamir along with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and mother have jetted off to Panchgani.

Due to the hectic schedule, Aamir hardly got time to spend with his family. Hence, he decided to spend quality time on Christmas.

Recently, Aamir's photos from the sets in Jaisalmer got leaked. Unkempt hair, and messy long beard along with a cap form his new look. In case you haven't seen the photos yet, here you go:

For the unversed, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. He announced the film on his 54th birthday. Directed by Secret Superstar Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020. The movie marks the reunion of Aamir and Kareena after 2012 film Talaash.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News