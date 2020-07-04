Aamir Khan's daughter Ira moves to her new house, shares pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHAN.IRA Ira Khan shared the pictures of her new home on Instagram.

Adulting has begun for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira as she has moved to her new house. Ira took to Instagram to share photos of her new home. In the pics, she can be seen wearing a night suit as she poses beside a wooden study table with a bookshelf next to her. A poster of anime character Goku adorns the wall. "Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse," she captioned on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan announced on social media that some of his staff have tested COVID-19 positive. However, his family tested negative.

Aamir Khan's official statement reads, "Hello everyone, This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilizing the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir."

Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain was also found to be COVID-19 negative.

