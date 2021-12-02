Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao reunite for son Azad's birthday celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOBHAADE Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao reunite for son Azad's birthday

Former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got together to celebrate the birthday of their son, Azad Rao Khan. The duo parted ways earlier this year, but came together for their son, who recently turned 10. Author and columnist Shobhaa De shared the inside photos and videos from Azad's birthday celebration on her social media handle. The birthday celebration like an intimate family gathering with a few members in attendance. Aamir’s elder son Junaid Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta, was also present for the birthday bash.

Sharing the photos, Shobhaa De wrote, "#portraitsbyde A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana… #togetherness #famjam @aamirkhanproductions."

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced divorce after 15 years of their marriage. In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran described their 15 years of togetherness as 'beautiful' during which they shared a 'lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter'. The couple said that they were planning their separation for some time.

The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about."

Aamir Khan and Kiran tied the knot in 2015. Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy. Aamir has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage.