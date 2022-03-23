90s heroes continue to be superstars at gym in their 50s & 60s: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Salman & Ajay Devgn

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 90s heroes defying age with their fitness

Bollywood in the 90s was the era of superstar heroes like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. It's hard to believe that these actors and their many popular contemporaries are now in their 50s and 60s. However, the dashing heartthrobs of B-Town continue to be superstars at the gym to date. On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt shared a photo of himself working out in the gym. It looks like he's lifting some heavyweights as he sweats it out. As the Khalnayank actor is finally back to his gym routine, here's looking at some other Bollywood heroes who continue to be superstars at the gym in their 50s and beyond:

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has always been known for his unmatched style and a much-admired demeanour. Known for his robust physique, the actor has shared a photo of himself from the gym and shares his attachment in the caption saying: "In the valley of death only god I fear, happy to be back in the place I belong my gym my den, never give in." Can you believe he is 62!

Anil Kapoor

He is one of those rare actors who can still make the audience groove it "My Name is Lakkhan" and inspire multiple generations to stay fit. Defying all rules of age, Anil is 65, yet he can give actors half his age a crash course on fitness.

Akshay Kumar

For Akshay Kumar, it is said that he has the best routine in Bollywood. The actor apparently wakes up at 4 in the morning, keeps up with his gym routine, follows a strict diet and goes off to bed when most actors are heading for parties. At 54, this routine has indeed kept him fit than most of his contemporaries.

Salman Khan

Some 24 years ago, Salman Khan got girls palpitating when he went shirtless for his popular song, "Oh Oh Jane Jaana" for the film "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya". That was the year 1998. Now, even in 2022, when the actor rips off his shirt on the screen, there's hardly a cinema hall that witnesses the scene without echoing sounds of whistles. To do so at 56, you need to work on your body!

Ajay Devgn

The man of a few words and million expressions, Ajay Devgn is 52 but the way he has maintained himself, he hardly looks his age. Death-defying stunts, swift moves and action cop avatar are easy for him to play given how much he works upon it. But it definitely is not easy to be that way!

Suniel Shetty

"Ageing like fine wine," is an expression often used to describe Suniel Shetty. And it absolutely holds true for him, for not many can manage to look suave and sexy with grey hair and don't miss out on that chiselled jawline at 60.