  5. 9 PM, 9 minutes LIVE: Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Panjabi and others ready for 'diya jalaye' call
PM Modi initiated the 'diya jalaye' campaign and appealed to switch off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5, today). Look how Kangana Ranaut, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, and other Bollywood and Television stars took part in the same with full dedication.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2020 20:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a 21-day complete lockdown asked everyone to come in the balconies to clap for the real coronavirus heroes fighting against the pandemic. And in his latest address to the nation bought another task for everyone to come together and light the lamps, mobile flashlights, torches or diyas outside of their houses for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5, Sunday. Further, he asked everyone to switch off all the lights in the house during this time to mark solidarity in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He got support from many Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to appreciate this new initiative and asked everyone to follow the same. Well now when the day is finally here, let's have a look at how many Bollywood and Television celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Grover, Rangoli Chandel, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kamya Panjabi, Kapil Sharma, and other others participated in the act with full enthusiasm and positivity and also posted the same on various social media platforms. 

 

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

Live updates :9 PM, 9 minutes LIVE:

  • Apr 05, 2020 8:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Karan Johar is also set for the night

    KJo tweeted, "Following the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi...I hope it’s lights off for everyone tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes #9PM9minute ! Let the light of a candle .. a Diya ...your cell phone light bring the light back into our lives! Folded hands stay safe!"

  • Apr 05, 2020 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kamya Panjabi is ready to light the lamp

    Television actress Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to share a picture of herself along with her husband Shalabh Dang with different types of candles all around. She captioned the image as, "Aaj Raat #9baje9minute Get Ready."

    View this post on Instagram

    Aaj Raat #9baje9minute Get Ready 🇮🇳

    A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

  • Apr 05, 2020 7:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Anupam Kher's mother extends her support to PM Modi's appeal

    Anupam Kher shared a video of her mother asking everyone to do the same. He wrote alongside, "She, like most mothers is a great admirer of our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and promises to light a candle or a lamp tonight at 9pm for 9mins. She requests everybody else to do that. In return you will get her blessings!!"

  • Apr 05, 2020 7:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Riteish Deshmukh reiterates PM Modi's appeal

    Deshmukh tweeted, "Our Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls all of us to unite and spread the light of hope, positivity & solidarity. Remember it’s tonight at 9pm .. switch off the lights & light a diya. We are one. #9pm9minute #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #Covid_19 #Stayhomestaysafe."

  • Apr 05, 2020 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rangoli shares how Kangana is all set for 9 PM

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who is quite active on social media shared how they are ready to light the lamps on their balconies tonight. She shared old pictures from the set her film Manikarnika. Have a look:

