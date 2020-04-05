Image Source : INSTAGRAM 9 PM, 9 minutes LIVE: Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Panjabi and others ready for 'diya jalaye' call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a 21-day complete lockdown asked everyone to come in the balconies to clap for the real coronavirus heroes fighting against the pandemic. And in his latest address to the nation bought another task for everyone to come together and light the lamps, mobile flashlights, torches or diyas outside of their houses for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5, Sunday. Further, he asked everyone to switch off all the lights in the house during this time to mark solidarity in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He got support from many Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to appreciate this new initiative and asked everyone to follow the same. Well now when the day is finally here, let's have a look at how many Bollywood and Television celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Grover, Rangoli Chandel, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kamya Panjabi, Kapil Sharma, and other others participated in the act with full enthusiasm and positivity and also posted the same on various social media platforms.